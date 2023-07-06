MSNBC’s Joy Reid took on two of Donald Trump’s most faithful scions Thursday in a segment for “The ReidOut,” saying threatening letters that Stephen Miller and J.D. Vance wrote to universities reflect an emboldened approach after the Supreme Court’s ruling that effectively struck down affirmative action.

Reid, in a conversation with activist and former president/director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, drew a line between the language of the Supreme Court’s majority decision and the talking points of the late conservative radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

Reid then pointed to what she called a direct outcome — letters that Miller, Trump’s former senior White House adviser, and Vance, the U.S. senator from Ohio who was endorsed by Trump, sent to law schools and top universities threatening them with repercussions if they attempted to subvert the ruling.

“Cause they’re only seemingly targeting — they don’t like Black and brown,” Reid said. “They throw in Hispanics sometimes, Latinos sometimes, but it really bugs them that black people are at these schools,” the MSNBC host said.

Reid said the message behind the letters was essentially, “How are you going to ensure that your campuses become whiter, because if you don’t, we’re going to use all of the full power of the federal government to punish you.”

But Reid wondered how that would transpire.

“How are they going to make the argument that we looked at your school class, and there are too many Blacks in it?” Reid asked. “That’s going to be a hell of an argument to try and make.”

