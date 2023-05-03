Joy Reid is a longtime critic of fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson, so it’s no shock that on Wednesday, she took some time at the top of her MSNBC show to talk about the latest bombshell revelation about him: A leaked text in which Carlson used a racist phrase and admitted to fantasizing about violence against his political enemies.

Mockingly addressing Carlson directly, Reid said, “it turns out you really are as repulsively racist as the guy that you once played on TV.”

But, she reminded viewers, the reveal shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Carlson’s “odd, 19th century eugenics talk” was heavily featured on a program she called, “the show of record for white grievance.”

For context, on Tuesday night, the New York Times published a text written by Carlson the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, which it said came out in redacted form during discovery in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit. In the text, Carlson used violent language, and expressed racist vitriol, as well as a desire to support those who “surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s— out of him.”

But it also contained a racist observation of the violence he was discussing. “It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote.

According to the Times, the discovery of this text is the beginning of the chain of events that led to Carlson being fired on April 24, despite his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” being Fox News’ top-rated prime time show. Read more about it here.

At the top of Wednesday’s episode of “The Reid Out,” Reid noted that the incident demonstrates “how white nationalist receipts can get you fired. Even from Fox.”

“The texts reveal it, for the man who made ‘white replacement’ theory standard fare on Fox, and in the Republican party,” Reid added.

Reid then read from the text, taking particular care to emphasize the point at which Carlson said “not how white men fight.”

“Did you get that? ‘Not how white men fight.’ OK,” she said. “That kind of weird, odd, 19th century eugenics talk should be of no surprise to anyone who’s seen what is arguably the show of record for white grievance.”

Reid’s depiction of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as a haven for talk of “white replacement” was of course accurate. Carlson discussed topics related to the racist conspiracy theory so much that the New York Times declared he hosted “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.” Until, of course, last month.

Watch the clip from “The Reid Out” at the top of the page.