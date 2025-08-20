Judd Apatow Playfully Sasses Back at Mean Reviews of ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ | Video

It’s been 20 years since Judd Apatow’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” hit screens, and to celebrate, the director clapped back at some harsh reviews of the comedy. Don’t worry though, he thinks some of them are pretty funny.

In a new video released on Wednesday morning, Apatow sat down with Letterboxd, an app that allows movie fans to track, review and discuss their favorite films. The app has skyrocketed in recent years, earning fame for traumatizing actors and filmmakers by forcing them to choose their four favorite films.

This time, the outlet presented Apatow with reviews of the comedy starring Steve Carell. One came from a user named Valerie, who gave the film just one and a half stars, saying the only funny part was when a clip from “Everybody Loves Raymond” was used.

Play video

“That’s just vicious,” Apatow retorted. “So you watch the whole movie, you only liked one reference to ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ and you just wanted to hurt me. And you did. Valerie, you did.”

Meanwhile, a user named Daryl gave the film five stars, prompting Apatow to joke “I like Daryl better than Valerie.”

There were more harsh reviews though, with Jana only giving “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” one star, and writing “I need to save every woman in this.”

“Well, aren’t you sure what it means, Jana!” Apatow clapped back sarcastically. “Jana, you don’t get it. You don’t get it, Jana, and there’s no way I ever could explain it to you, because you’re just thick. Jana, you’re thick!”

There was one negative review that Apatow did enjoy though, and it came from someone with the username “idilce.” They gave the film just half a star, writing “first time seeing a Manic Pixie Dream grandma.”

“You know what? That’s pretty funny,” Apatow conceded. “I’m gonna give that to you. That is pretty funny.”

You can watch Apatow respond to more reviews of “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” in the video above.