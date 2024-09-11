Judd Apatow to Direct, Steven Spielberg to Produce ‘Cola Wars’ for Sony

Judd Apatow has signed on to direct “Cola Wars,” a film recounting the ’80s battle between Coca-Cola and Pepsi, with Steven Spielberg producing through Amblin Entertainment, TheWrap has learned.

Jason Shuman, co-creator of the Apple TV+ show “Acapulco,” is co-writing the screenplay with “Cars 3” co-writer Ben Queen.

The film will recount Pepsi’s challenge to Coca-Cola’s decades of rule as the world’s top soda, infamously leading to Coke changing its recipe to sell “New Coke,” which led to widespread horror.

The project is said to be in very early development, as Sony only just acquired the film as a pitch back in April.

Apatow most recently directed the 2022 Netflix comedy “The Bubble” and the HBO documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream.” He is repped by WME and Mosaic.

