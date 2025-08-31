Jude Law Didn’t Fear Repercussions After Putin Role: ‘Weren’t Looking for Controversy’ | Video

The actor felt confident that “this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration”

Stephanie kaloi
Jude Law attends the "The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy
Jude Law attends the "The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jude Law isn’t worried about potential repercussions after playing Vladimir Putin in “The Wizard of the Kremlin,” he said at the film’s press conference ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival Sunday. As the actor put it, “We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake.”

“I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions. I felt confident, in the hands of Olivier [Assayas] and the script, that this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration,” Law explained in full. “We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake. It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone.”

The film is based on the 2022 book by the same name from author Giuliano da Empoli and offers a fictional retelling of Putin’s rise to power in post-Soviet Russia.

Law also said he chose to use his real voice instead of parroting a Russian accent.

“Olivier and I discussed this wasn’t to be an interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had reference of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity on me,” he explained. “It’s amazing what a great wig can do.”

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern ,Riley Keough
Read Next
George Clooney and Adam Sandler Light Up Venice's World Premiere Red Carpet for 'Jay Kelly' | Photos

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments