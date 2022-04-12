Judith Light to Receive GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award

Actress, producer and activist Judith Light will receive GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award, the organization announced Tuesday.

Ariana DeBose, who last month became the first openly LGBTQ actress to win the Academy Award for her supporting role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” will present the honor at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Hilton Midtown New York on May 6.

Light, who first rose to fame on the 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” has become a prominent advocate for LGBTQ causes since starring in the acclaimed 1989 TV movie “The Ryan White Story,” based on the true story of a teenager who was expelled from his school after contracting HIV. The Tony and Emmy winner most recently starred in the Starz series “Shining Vale,” HBO Max’s “Julia” and the upcoming Searchlight film “The Menu.”

Celebrity Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby and transgender recording artist, actress and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint will host the event, whose guests will include Amber Tamblyn, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, Lily Rose, Nyle DiMarco, Wilson Cruz, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Since launching in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have honored media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Last month, the L.A. edition of the ceremony recognized HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Disney/Marvel’s “Eternals” as Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Film, respectively. The awards also honored Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves with the Vanguard Award and Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.