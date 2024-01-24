Freevee’s ‘Judy Justice’ Sets Syndication Deal for Over 100 Broadcast Markets

Judge Judy Sheindlin is coming back to broadcast television in the fall as part of a new multiyear syndication deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sox Entertainment for her original Freevee series “Judy Justice.”

Sox has secured deals with Nexstar, Sunbeam, Cox Media, Weigel and Mission Broadcasting in well over a 100 U.S broadcast markets, including all of the top 10.

The court program, which premiered on the Amazon-owned ad-supported streamer in November 2021 and recently released its third season on Jan. 22, sees Sheindlin joined by newly minted lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer.

Prior to “Judy Justice,” Sheindlin hosted “Judge Judy,” which ran for 25 years in broadcast syndication. In March 2020, Sheindlin revealed that it would end after its 2020-2021 season.

“What a full circle moment,” Sheindlin said in a statement. “This continues to be quite an adventure!”

Amazon MGM Studios’ head of AVOD unscripted and targeted programming Lauren Anderson said that the company remains “honored that Her Honor agreed to go on this streaming adventure with us.”

“Having firmly cemented her place as an icon of broadcast television, Judge Sheindlin took a pioneering risk bringing her new show and brand to a then-nascent service,” Anderson added. “Not only are we thrilled that her common sense, life skills building approach to justice has been a hit with cross-generational Amazon customers, we are beyond delighted that we, in partnership with Sox Entertainment, are now able to deliver ‘Judy Justice’ back to hundreds of broadcast markets – and broadcast audiences – across North America.”

“Judy Justice” is executive produced by Sox Entertainment CEO Scott Koondel and director Randy Douthit. Amy Freisleben serves as co-executive producer.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Judy Justice’ to linear television audiences nationwide. With Judge Judy Sheindlin at the helm, viewers can expect a compelling and thought-provoking legal experience in high definition for the first time in broadcast,” Koondel said in a statement. “I’m grateful that TV station groups have embraced this new innovative syndication model with talent that has been on broadcast stations for 28 years.”

The first two seasons of “Judy Justice” are available to stream on Freevee now. New episodes will be released every weekday until April 5.