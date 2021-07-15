Julia Child Trailblazes Male-Dominated World of Cooking in Doc’s First Look (Video)

The new Julia Child documentary details how the legendary chef trailblazed the male-dominated cooking industry during a time when “women were basically part of the window dressing.”

“Julia” tells the story of the legendary late chef and “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” cookbook author Julia Child, a woman who found fame in her 50s as a rockstar chef.

“Cooking was a world of man,” one documentary guest says. “You certainly didn’t see them teaching,” another guest said regarding Child’s revolutionary career.

The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage detailing Child’s decision to begin her foray into French cooking and enroll at Le Cordon Bleu Paris in 1950.

“As soon as I got into France and realized what it was all about,” Child recounts, “one taste of that food and I never got over it.”

Oscar-nominated “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen direct the documentary. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer serve as executive producers for the film.

The documentary was acquired by Sony Picture Classics in April 2020.

A Julia Child series starring Sarah Lancashire is also in the works at HBO Max.

“Julia” is slated to premiere in 2021.

Watch the trailer for “Julia” above.