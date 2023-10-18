There’s a reason why Julia Fox and Kanye West dated so briefly. While on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actor and model revealed the relationship was “overwhelming” and “unsustainable.”

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full time person and I just couldn’t be full time. I had my son,” Fox said. She told Barrymore that she even bought a pair of AirPods so she could stay on the phone with West while she was changing diapers and “doing mom stuff.”

“It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. I realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first,” Fox said. “It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies.”

Fox also revealed that when she first started dating West she assumed the relationship would be a secret. When it was leaked — something she denies doing — Fox said she was “not expecting that at all.”

In January 2022, Fox confirmed that she was dating West. The two broke up a month later. Bizarrely, the brief relationship led to the rise of the term “goblin mode” on social media thanks to a fake headline about their breakup that inexplicably went viral.

Fox dropped by Barrymore’s show to promote her new memoir, “Down the Drain,” an explosive book that holds little back when it comes to detailing Fox’s unruly past, history with homelessness, complicated relationship with her parents and unexpected rise to fame.

Before becoming a tabloid staple, Fox was best known for her modeling work. Over the years she’s appeared in ads for Tiffany & Co, Diesel, Coach and Supreme. But in 2019 she made the jump to film, starring in the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” as the showroom saleswoman and mistress of Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner.