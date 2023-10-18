Julia Fox Says Relationship With Kanye West Was ‘Overwhelming’ and ‘Unsustainable’: ‘I Didn’t Sign Up to Have 2 Babies’

The model and actress spills on her love life on “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Julia Fox
Julia Fox attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

There’s a reason why Julia Fox and Kanye West dated so briefly. While on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actor and model revealed the relationship was “overwhelming” and “unsustainable.”

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full time person and I just couldn’t be full time. I had my son,” Fox said. She told Barrymore that she even bought a pair of AirPods so she could stay on the phone with West while she was changing diapers and “doing mom stuff.”

“It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. I realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first,” Fox said. “It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies.”

Fox also revealed that when she first started dating West she assumed the relationship would be a secret. When it was leaked — something she denies doing — Fox said she was “not expecting that at all.”

In January 2022, Fox confirmed that she was dating West. The two broke up a month later. Bizarrely, the brief relationship led to the rise of the term “goblin mode” on social media thanks to a fake headline about their breakup that inexplicably went viral.

Fox dropped by Barrymore’s show to promote her new memoir, “Down the Drain,” an explosive book that holds little back when it comes to detailing Fox’s unruly past, history with homelessness, complicated relationship with her parents and unexpected rise to fame.

Before becoming a tabloid staple, Fox was best known for her modeling work. Over the years she’s appeared in ads for Tiffany & Co, Diesel, Coach and Supreme. But in 2019 she made the jump to film, starring in the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” as the showroom saleswoman and mistress of Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner.

A light-skinned woman with long light brown/auburn hair in front of an orange background.
Read Next
'The Drew Barrymore Show' WGA Staff Writers Refuse to Return to Work

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.