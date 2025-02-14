Julia Roberts-Luca Guadagnino Thriller ‘After the Hunt’ Sets Awards Season Release Date

Amazon MGM will release “After the Hunt,” a psychological drama directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Julia Roberts, during prime awards season, starting with select theaters on Oct. 10, 2025, followed by a wider release on Oct. 17, the company announced on Thursday.

The film will debut nationwide alongside two other major releases: Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone 2” starring Ethan Hawke, and Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy “Good Fortune” featuring Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves, and Seth Rogen.

“After the Hunt” also stars Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny.

Written by newcomer Nora Garrett, who will also serve as executive producer, “After the Hunt” will see Roberts play a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.

Allan Mandelbaum, who brought the film to Imagine and worked with CAA to get Guadagnino and Roberts on board, produced the project alongside Guadagnino via his Frenesy banner, along with Jeb Brody and Brian Grazer. Imagine’s Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes and Alice Dawson are the other executive producers.

Amazon MGM’s will see the studio’s relationship with Guadagnino continue, as they previously released “Challengers” starring Zendaya, last year. Prior to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Amazon Studios released Guadagnino’s harrowing 2018 remake of “Suspiria,” while MGM released his 2022 cannibal romance “Bones and All” through United Artists.

Variety first reported the news.