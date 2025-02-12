Former WBD Exec Andrew Cripps in Talks to Lead Amazon MGM’s International Distribution Division | Exclusive

The company aims to have the division operational in 2026

Andrew Cripps Amazon MGM
Andrew Cripps, Former President International Distribution at Warner Bros. Studios speaks onstage during Warner Bros Pictures "The Big Picture" special presentation featuring footage from its upcoming slate, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Andrew Cripps, the industry veteran who recently stepped down as Warner Bros. Discovery’s president of international theatrical distribution, is in early talks to head Amazon MGM Studios’ new international distribution division, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

TheWrap is told that other candidates are also being considered, but Cripps is coming off a successful run at WBD where he helped launch “Barbie” to over $810 million at the international box office.

Cripps is a highly regarded film distribution executive with more than three decades of experience in leading overseas theatrical distribution for a number of major Hollywood studios, including United International Pictures, Paramount and IMAX before his tenure at Warner Brothers.

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Read Next
Brett Ratner to Direct Melania Trump Documentary for Amazon MGM Studios

The move comes as Amazon MGM Studios is looking to launch its own international theatrical distribution arm, with its current foreign distribution deal with Warner Bros. set to expire at the end of this year. The studio aims to have the division operational in 2026.

Cripps departed Warner Bros. Discovery in January after five and a half years with the studio, where he helped navigate the global theatrical business through the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, he oversaw the international rollout of major releases including “Dune,” “The Batman” and the aforementioned “Barbie.”

Prior to Warner Bros., Cripps served at 20th Century Fox until its acquisition by Disney in 2019.

Amazon MGM declined comment.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments