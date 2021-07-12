Former 2020 Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Joins MSNBC, NBC News

Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, has joined MSNBC and NBC News as a political analyst. Castro’s cable news gig was announced on Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

“Joining us now: Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama and former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, who this morning is adding another title to his resume,” announced co-host Mika Brzezinski of Castro, who also ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

During his first appearance on the channel in his newly-minted professional capacity, Castro discussed Rep. Jim Clyburn’s support for amending the Senate filibuster amid the push for voting rights and the ongoing headlines around Texas Republicans’ advancement of voting restrictions despite widespread opposition.

Castro has used television to get his messages across in the past: In 2019, as he was running for the Democratic nomination, his campaign bought ad time on Fox News to tell then-president Donald Trump, “Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists.”

The ad was taken out in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the one-term president owns a golf club, to enhance the chances he’d see it.