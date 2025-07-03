Julie Bowen Thought She’d Be Replaced by a Younger Actress in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

When “Happy Gilmore 2” hits Netflix later this month, Julie Bowen will be among the returning cast — but even she’s still surprised about it.

“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” Bowen said on the most recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast. “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one.”

The “Modern Family” star played Virginia Venit in the first film, the PR director for the golf tour Happy Gilmore joins, who helps him shape up his image. The two eventually fall for each other and in the sequel have a family, though Bowen noted that her appearance in the new one is brief.

That said, Happy Gilmore himself apparently would not stand for Bowen doubting her importance in the story and encouraged her not to as well.

“Adam’s like, ‘Stop saying that. You’re the heart of the movie,’” she told Rosenbaum.

Nonetheless, Bowen was so stunned when she got the call to return for the sequel that she outright asked if it was the right call, especially after rumors surfaced that Sydney Sweeney would be starring in the film as Sandler’s love interest this time.

“I went, I’m hurt and I so respect that move,” Bowen told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of June. “Of course, why wouldn’t you? So when I got the call that I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Are you sure? Come on.’”

“Happy Gilmore 2” starts streaming July 25 on Netflix.