Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. Detained by ICE in LA for Alleged Cartel Involvement, Expired Visa

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing deportation to Mexico for allegedly entering the U.S. illegally and being involved with a Mexican gang called the Sinaloa Cartel, per the Associated Press.

His arrest comes less than a week after he took on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the ring on Saturday. The AP reports that Chávez was previously hit with organized crime charges, and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico.

ICE apprehended the boxer while he was riding a scooter in front of his Studio City home on Wednesday. There are no details about where Chávez is being detained but he is slated to appear in court on Monday to address his criminal charges, AP reports.

Chávez’s arrest reportedly stems from the athlete overstaying his tourist visa, which expired in February 2024. He came to the U.S. in August 2023, but the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services flagged ICE about Chávez that same year, noting that he’s “an egregious public safety threat,” per reports. He was able to return to the country at the beginning of 2025.

“The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,” Chávez’s attorney said in a statement. During his court appearance, Chávez will speak to previous gun charges and will discuss how his substance abuse program is going.

His warrant in Mexico accuses him of being involved in organized crime, specifically the trafficking of firearms, ammunition and explosives, per ESPN.

According to the DHS, Chávez applied for a green card on April 2, 2024, based on his marriage to U.S. citizen Frida Muñoz, who previously had a romantic relationship with Édgar Guzmán López, the late son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently incarcerated at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

“Following multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a Lawful Permanent Resident, he was determined to be in the country illegally and removable on June 27, 2025,” DHS wrote in their arrest announcement.

In a statement, Trump’s Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin added: “This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country … President Trump, no one is above the law — including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

The middleweight champion boxer lost his fight against Paul on Saturday by unanimous decision.

“I still want to do it. I’m used to these guys not being good promoters and at the end of the day, I’m going to fight these guys,” Paul said following the match. “Today, I feel like it was the first day of my boxing career, I’m just warming up and this is the second chapter from here on out.”





