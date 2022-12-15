‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO

“Los Espookys” co-creator Julio Torres’ new series “Little Films” is moving forward at HBO.

Torres will take the lead on the project by creating, writing, starring, directing and executive producing the six-episode half-hour HBO Original comedy series.

The logline is as follows: “Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.”

The announcement comes just weeks after HBO canceled comedy series “Los Espookys” after two seasons, which follows a horror and gore buff who starts his own business creating scary thrills for his clients.

“Los Espookys” which was co-created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, all of whom also starred in the series, made its premiere in 2019, and then went on a hiatus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in Sept. 2022.

“We here at Julio are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages,” Torres said in a statement.

Produced by Dave McCary and Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, Irony Point and 3 Arts, the series will begin production in February.

McCary and Stone will executive produce for Fruit Tree, while Alex Bach and Daniel Powell will executice produce for Irony Point and Olivia Gerke will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Ali Herting will co-executive produce for Fruit Tree and Charles Miller will produce.

Torres is also working on another comedy series called “Lucky.”