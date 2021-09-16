Julio Vaqueiro to Anchor ‘Noticias Telemundo’

Julio Vaqueiro has been named the new anchor of “Noticias Telemundo,” the company announced Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue serving the Latino community now as the anchor of our main newscast where we chronicle the most important issues impacting Hispanics through insightful reporting and great storytelling,” said Vaqueiro in a statement. “I’m very excited to build on that commitment and further elevate the voices of Latinos to provide them with the most objective and complete information they need to make decisions every day.”

The Emmy Award-winning journalist will debut as the principal anchor on Sept. 27 and will also report across the network’s news programs and platforms. “Noticias Telemundo” airs every weekday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Vaqueiro currently anchors Noticias Telemundo’s late-night weekday newscast at 11:35 p.m. ET. It was launched last year in an expansion of Telemundo’s news programming.

Noticias Telemundo president Luis Fernandez added, “Julio embodies the passion for news and rigorous reporting that are at the core of what we stand for at Noticias Telemundo. Julio has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.”

Vaqueiro is moving into the slot left by José Díaz-Balart, who was announced as a new anchor for MSNBC earlier this month, but will still be anchoring monthly specials and breaking news events for Noticias Telemundo.