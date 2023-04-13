Jung Chae-yul, ‘Zombie Detective’ Actor, Dies at 26

Jung Chae-yul, the South Korean actor best known for the comedy “Zombie Detective,” has died. She was 26 years old.

According to her agency Management S, Jung was found dead in her home on Tuesday. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed.

“Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023,” the agency told MK News, as translated by Koreaboo. “Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else. We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place.”

“Our Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend,” the CEO of Jung’s management agency told OSEN, according to the Independent. “In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress.”

Jung made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality series, “Devil’s Runway” before rising to stardom in Netflix’s “Zombie Detective.” At the time of her death, Jung was filming a lead role in South Korean drama series “Wedding Impossible,” which halted production following the news.

Jung’s fans took to her Instagram page to pay their respects to the late actress.

“Rest in peace angel,” one user wrote.

“I wish you all the best there and only good memories,” another user said. “I’m so sad. I don’t know how to feel.”