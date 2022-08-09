Fans will be able to chomp down on even more of “Jurassic World Dominion” later this month, when an extended cut of the film hits home video. The extended edition boasts 14 minutes of additional footage, including an alternate opening, and will be released on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 16.

The home video release also boasts a bevy of bonus features, including featurettes on the film’s VFX, the evolution of the franchise, how the dinosaurs were created and even a look at the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew. Additionally, the Digital and Blu-ray versions of the film include the Colin Trevorrow-directed short film “Battle at Big Rock,” which takes place one year after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Trevorrow previously told TheWrap about why he cut the prologue out of the theatrical cut of “Jurassic World Dominion” while hinting that an extended cut was coming.

“[It was] maybe too Malick-ian for a big summer movie. It was the beginning of the movie, it’s the first five minutes of the film and something I’m very proud of,” Trevorrow said. “In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it’s still a pretty long movie, we realized that it was going to have to go. Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating. Hopefully, and I could almost say assuredly, someday you will be able to see it again.”

Indeed, fans will be able to see that prologue and much more cut back into the film with the “Jurassic World Dominion” Extended Edition, which runs a dino-sized 160 minutes in length.

See the full list of bonus features below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL*:

EXTENDED VERSION – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening

– An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening BATTLE AT BIG ROCK** – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park. A NEW BREED OF VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION. DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME – Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD. UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET – Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life. MAYHEM IN MALTA – A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta. SCARY REAL SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS – Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic. INSIDE THE DIMETRODON – Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it. CREATING A PLAGUE – Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed. PASSING THE BATA..N- Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it. GIGA-BITE – Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time. FINAL NIGHT – Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.



* At participating Digital retailers

** Included on all formats including DVD