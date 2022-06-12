“Jurassic World Dominion” is many things – it’s the culmination of the “Jurassic World” franchise that began in 2015 and also the conclusion of a storyline that has been going on since the first “Jurassic Park” in 1993; it’s one of the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters; and it’s a homecoming for Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, to the franchise that made them household names. But, you know, no pressure.

TheWrap talked with Dern, co-star Isabella Sermon and co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, about what it was like to bring the “Jurassic World” series to, if not a definitive close, then at the very least a dramatic pause. (Watch the video above).

While Dern never thought she would return to the franchise (she also never thought she’d get to play in the “Star Wars” world), she feels very grateful to be back in the series alongside Neill and Goldblum, calling it a “delicious honor” and explaining how she had a “deep voice” in her character’s return alongside Trevorrow and producer Steven Spielberg.

“That was a good couple-year conversation before we started, and it meant a lot to me on an environmental level, an activist level, feminist level that Ellie Sattler so represented in the first movie, and as a strong woman with a strong point of view,” Dern explained about her creative input into the character’s return.

For Trevorrow (who also co-wrote and produced the new movie), he really felt the heat: “I really felt like this movie had to be the culmination of one movie, three movies and six movies.” And Sermon was just happy to hear that there were plans for her character to return. “I was like, ‘You want me to do another one? You want me to come back?’” Sermon said.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is in theaters everywhere.