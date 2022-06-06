‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Mostly Trashed in Early Reactions

Those of you determined to make up your own mind about “Jurassic World: Dominion,” might was to skip everything after this sentence and wait to see the film this Friday. But for those of you who like to take into account what critics think, the social media embargo just lifted — and uh, yikes.

Yes, one could technically call the reactions mixed, since some people assert that they loved the film, but make no mistake: Most of the positive reactions also acknowledge the film has problems. And as for the negative reactions? At least one critic summed it up with a gif from “Jurassic Park” involving Jeff Goldblum and that giant pile of dinosaur excrement. You know the one.

Critics who hated it described it as “wildly repetitive,” “cluttered,” “a misfire on all fronts,” and even “just plain bad.” One thing that got mentioned again and again is that insects apparently feature prominently at the expense of dinosaurs, though as with all such criticisms, we suspect that might have been more well received had they liked the rest of the film.

Meanwhile, the majority of critics who liked it described it as “fun” again and again, but also tended to use words like “dumb,” “hokey,” and “odd” a lot. In other words, as we said above, even the people who liked it said it has problems. But yes, a couple of people here and there did swear they unambiguously love it.

Are we saying they’re right? Far be it from us to tell you that you have to feel the same way critics did. But if their opinions matter to you, now you know what they are.

The third film in the “World” franchise and sixth “Jurassic” film overall, “Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon from previous “World” installments, alongside the returning “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

It also stars DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s franchise reboot/sequel “Jurassic World” and co-wrote “Fallen Kingdom,” returns to direct and co-write “Dominion.” Emily Carmichael co-wrote the screenplay.

Read on for a sampling of the reactions below:

Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 7, 2022

Idk man, I had a lot of fun with #JurassicWorldDominion . It’s obviously hokey as hell in many aspects, but Dern, Goldblum and Neill are worth the price admission alone. It’s by far the best “World” film, which is a low bar, but 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is dumb and ridiculous but it’s also a lot of fun. It’s an improvement over Fallen Kingdom, but if you didn’t like the original Jurassic World (I did) this isn’t going to change your mind. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is absolutely terrible. It’s like a bunch of hot shots brainstormed dino-centric theme park rides & put them into a movie. Bugs are more prominent than dinosaurs. A misfire on all fronts with bankrupt ethics. Save your hard earned. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) June 7, 2022

I could still be coming off the high of Top Gun but #JurassicWorldDominion is just plain bad. The old cast (main reason I went to see this) felt like they were sleepwalking thru the film. The whole global presence of Dinos is felt for about 10 mins 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5ccAVRpOLJ — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) June 7, 2022

I saw #JurassicWorldDominion on May 24th, & I'm ONLY reminded of this because of the commercials.



It's cluttered with 50 storylines & paint by numbers situations. It doesn't stand out or make me care. While there's some great action, once it lost its focus it never recovered. pic.twitter.com/flBaq7FG9e — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion Is a dumb fun time at the theaters. It’s full of enjoyable nostalgia moments. Though, it does make some very odd creative choices going from Dinosaurs to Insects. But… Jeff Goldblum always makes things better. pic.twitter.com/L5bGDEYBP2 — William Kelly (@WilliamKelly_9) June 7, 2022

I’m just gonna say it… I loved #JurassicWorldDominion The action, the spectacle, the wrap up of this Jurassic World trilogy — and the throwbacks! Oh the glorious throwbacks! — Kit Bowen (@TheMovieKit) June 7, 2022

GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is utterly ridiculous, and I loved it for it. Paced like a classic serial or survival horror game, with a James Bond-ish plot (but Bond is six people). Not as serious as it thinks, but rarely lets u stop to think. — That Guy Again (@LYTrules) June 7, 2022