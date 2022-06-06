‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Mostly Trashed in Early Reactions

Those of you determined to make up your own mind about “Jurassic World: Dominion,” might was to skip everything after this sentence and wait to see the film this Friday. But for those of you who like to take into account what critics think, the social media embargo just lifted — and uh, yikes.
Yes, one could technically call the reactions mixed, since some people assert that they loved the film, but make no mistake: Most of the positive reactions also acknowledge the film has problems. And as for the negative reactions? At least one critic summed it up with a gif from “Jurassic Park” involving Jeff Goldblum and that giant pile of dinosaur excrement. You know the one.
Critics who hated it described it as “wildly repetitive,” “cluttered,” “a misfire on all fronts,” and even “just plain bad.” One thing that got mentioned again and again is that insects apparently feature prominently at the expense of dinosaurs, though as with all such criticisms, we suspect that might have been more well received had they liked the rest of the film.
Meanwhile, the majority of critics who liked it described it as “fun” again and again, but also tended to use words like “dumb,” “hokey,” and “odd” a lot. In other words, as we said above, even the people who liked it said it has problems. But yes, a couple of people here and there did swear they unambiguously love it.
Are we saying they’re right? Far be it from us to tell you that you have to feel the same way critics did. But if their opinions matter to you, now you know what they are.
The third film in the “World” franchise and sixth “Jurassic” film overall, “Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon from previous “World” installments, alongside the returning “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
It also stars DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.
Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s franchise reboot/sequel “Jurassic World” and co-wrote “Fallen Kingdom,” returns to direct and co-write “Dominion.” Emily Carmichael co-wrote the screenplay.
Read on for a sampling of the reactions below: