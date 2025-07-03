A Guide to the New Dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Perhaps the most cynical part of the “Jurassic World” films is the fact that genetics companies pushed themselves to create entirely new species of dinosaurs, simply because, once they became a hot commodity again, people weren’t content with just the classics.

That remains true in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” though at this point in the story, public interest in any dinosaurs has waned considerably. So, in the new film, there is simply an island near the equator where the remaining dinosaurs live — it’s literally the only place with a climate they can survive. But there’s a catch about that population.

Viewers soon find out that, in attempting to make scarier, toothier dinosaurs for the public, companies experimented with mutating and cross-pollinating species. Some worked out, while others were simply too visceral to look at, too much of an abomination. The worst of those were sent to this island.

The movie never goes in depth on the exact mutations of the species, but we do meet a specific few. You can find them below.

Titanosauruses in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Titanosaurus

Titanosaurses are herbivores, and have a similar look to brontosauruses. But, their tails are way longer and they are much bigger overall. They’re 50 feet tall, 70 feet long, weighed more than 30 tons and had legs the size of Redwoods, each leg coming in at about eight feet in circumference. They appear as gentle giants in the film, and are modeled as a bit of a mix between an elephant and giraffe.

Spinosaurus in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Spinosaurus

Spinosauruses help a much larger dino — more on him in a minute — hunt, and of course were first introduced in “Jurassic Park III.” But, due to new research, they appear in “Rebirth” now amphibious, meaning that can survive in water and on land. They’re 39 feet long and 13 feet tall, with thick, powerful bodies, massive claws, razor-sharp teeth and 6-feet-high sail fins.

D-Rex in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Distortus Rex

It wouldn’t be a “Jurassic” film without a classic T-Rex, and indeed, there is one in “Rebirth.” But much, much bigger and scarier than a T-Rex is the D-Rex, which is the shortened name for “distortus rex.” It’s a mutation of a T-Rex and other animal DNA.

It has a bulbous head that looks almost alien-like, and towers at nearly 26 feet tall, 47 feet long. It weighs approximately 20,000 pounds. This is the biggest and baddest of the newbies in “Rebirth.”

The Quetzalcoatlus in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Quetzalcoatlus

The Quetzalcoatlus is one of the three species the team needs to collect samples from, but they must grab it from an egg. Why? Well, according to Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis, an adult Quetzalcoatlus is a “flying carnivore the size of an F-16.”

More specifically, it’s 16 feet and seven inches high when on the ground and has a 30-foot wingspan when in flight. It’s beak is six feet long just in itself, and the creature weighs roughly 550 pounds.

Mosasaurus in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Mosasaurus

The Mosasaurus is the first creature the team tracks down to collect a sample from, and is billed as “the Jaws of the Late Cretaceous period.” It’s an aquatic creature that’s not technically a dinosaur, but a sort of reptile cross between a whale and a crocodile. This creature uses the Spinosauruses to help it hunt. It’s 100 feet long, weighs more than 40,000 pounds, and moves at the speed of a killer whale, though visually it’s modeled after a tiger shark.

The mosasaurus had a pretty big presence in the previous “Jurassic World” films (and in the Netflix series “Camp Cretaceous”), but this is a newly designed incarnation of the creature.

Mutadon in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Mutadon

Mutadons show up near the end of the film, and appear to be a cross between a raptor and a pterosaur. Like a raptor, it measures six to seven feet tall, 16 feet long and weighs roughly 550 pounds. It herds the group into a gas station, and hunts them through the underground tunnels.

Dolores the aquilops in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Aquilops

The Aquilops is inarguably the cutest of the dinosaurs in “Rebirth,” as we meet a little one who eventually gets named Dolores. This species was only recently discovered, and is a horned herbivore, related to the Triceratops that lived around 100 million years ago in the Early Cretaceous period. Their original habitat is what is now Montana.