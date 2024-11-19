Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ Gets Max Streaming Release Date

After an extremely limited theatrical release caused hubbub from film fans online, Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2” will be streaming on Max in December. The courtroom drama has set a Max streaming release date for Dec. 20, just in time for the holidays.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as a family man who finds himself on the jury for a murder trial, only to discover the deceased individual is a person he accidentally killed in a hit-and-run. Does he speak up, or vote to convict the innocent individual to save himself?

Warner Bros. quietly released the film on Nov. 1, but only put it in fewer than 50 theaters nationwide. The decision flummoxed many as Eastwood’s film received positive reviews and his previous feature, “The Mule,” was a box office success when it opened in 2018.

In his review for TheWrap, critic Michael Ordoña praised Hoult’s lead performance and called the film “a sober examination of guilt and trying to make amends in a low-key thriller with a slowly tightening noose.”

Written by Jonathan Abrams, the film also stars Zoey Deutch, J.K. Simmons, Toni Collette, Chris Messina and Kiefer Sutherland.