‘Jury Duty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

“Jury Duty” will be back for Season 2 sooner than we think.

The Amazon Freevee comedy, which became a surprise hit for the platform and migrated over to Prime Video after the sibling streamer’s shuttering, already produced its next installment, according to media reports.

Amazon representatives declined to comment for the story.

The new season is believed to be set at a corporate retreat instead of a courtroom, according to a report from Variety. Filming took place in Los Angeles and Deadline reported the story will center around a David vs. Goliath theme.

“Jury Duty” was created by Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “The Office”), and Gene Stupnitsky (“Hello Ladies,” “The Office”). Season 1 followed breakout star Ronald Gladden in a documentary-style journey following his time as a juror, until it is revealed that the proceedings were fake from the start.

The series is executive produced by the pair alongside David Bernad (“The White Lotus,” “Bad Trip”), Ruben Fleischer (“Superstore”), Nicholas Hatton (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Who Is America?”), Cody Heller (“Dummy”), Todd Schulman (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Brüno,” “Who Is America?”), Jake Szymanski (“The Package”) and Andrew Weinberg (“Great Minds with Dan Harmon”).

Season 1 starred Gladden, James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Cassandra Blair (“Hacks”), David Brown, Kirk Fox (“Reservation Dogs”), Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica (“Made for Love”), Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (“South Side”), Kerry O’Neill (“Murderville”), Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song and Evan Williams.