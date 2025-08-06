Jussie Smollett, Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice Lead ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4 Cast

Kody Brown, Jessie James Decker and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia also headline the Fox competition series

Special-Forces
Jussie Smollett, Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice lead "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 4 cast (Fox)

Jussie Smollett, Brittany Cartwright and Teresa Giudice will headline the newest season of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Teresa Giudice will be joined by her daughter Gia on the fourth season of the survival show, making up one of the several duos joining this season, including couples Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East and Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker.

Additional recruits this season include Kody Brown, Randall Cobb, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone and Nick Young.

The celebrities will take on a set of military challenges in Morocco, enduring the extreme circumstances of urban warfare, when “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” returns for its fourth season on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See photos of the full cast below:

Kody Brown – TV Personality – “Sister Wives”

Brittany Cartwright – TV Personality

Randall Cobb – NFL Pro Bowler

Eric Decker – Former NFL Player

Jessie James Decker – Country Music Artist

Andrew East – Former NFL player

Shawn Johnson East – Olympic Gymnastics Gold Medalist

Mark Estes – Internet Personality

Gia Giudice – TV Personality

Teresa Giudice – TV Personality

Chanel Iman – Supermodel

Brianna LaPaglia – Internet Personality

Johnny Manziel – Heisman Winner and Former NFL Quarterback

Eva Marcille – Actress & Model

Ravi V. Patel – Actor

Christie Pearce Rampone – World Cup and Olympic Soccer Champion

Jussie Smollett – Actor/Singer

Nick Young – NBA Champion

