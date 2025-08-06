Jussie Smollett, Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice Lead ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4 Cast

Jussie Smollett, Brittany Cartwright and Teresa Giudice will headline the newest season of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Teresa Giudice will be joined by her daughter Gia on the fourth season of the survival show, making up one of the several duos joining this season, including couples Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East and Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker.

Additional recruits this season include Kody Brown, Randall Cobb, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone and Nick Young.

The celebrities will take on a set of military challenges in Morocco, enduring the extreme circumstances of urban warfare, when “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” returns for its fourth season on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See photos of the full cast below: