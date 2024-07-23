‘Justice Warriors: Vote Harder’ Debuts Animated Short Trailer With H. Jon Benjamin | Exclusive Video

A sequel to “Justice Warriors” is coming — and this time, they’re telling you to “Vote Harder.”

Ahead of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, TheWrap can exclusively preview the new animated short trailer for graphic novel “Justice Warriors: Vote Harder.” It features the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” Sterling Archer on “Archer”) and Jefferson White (“Yellowstone”). The project comes from writer/cartoonist Matt Bors and artist/writer Ben Clarkson. It’s set for release this September from Ahoy Comics.

Benjamin and White give voice to rogue cops, partners Schitt and Swamp Cop, who patrol the crime-free Bubble City — and the surrounding Uninhabited Zone, a mutant-filled wasteland. The book satirizes policing, capitalism and politics through a futuristic buddy cop story. It’s a future that features severe inequality — yes, even more severe than our current time.

The story: when Bubble City holds a first-ever election for mayor, Officer Swamp gets pulled into “a violent mission to protect and/or subvert democracy” which sets him against his partner, according to Ahoy’s official synopsis.

Clarkson himself directed the trailer. He describes the comic as “an ‘Akira’-meets ‘Lethal Weapon’-reboot of ‘The Simpsons,’” which alone sounds like reason enough to be excited. “To see it come to life in animation causes heart palpitations. Be advised.”

“We didn’t want to create your typical book trailer for this comic,” Bors said. “Ben has animated this entire trailer from scratch to work as its own short, enticing film. Citizens will be given a glimpse of the story we tell in our new graphic novel and what it might mean to ‘Vote Harder.’”

The original political bent of “Justice Warriors” led to coverage from progressive outlets including “Pod Save America,” “Chapo Trap House” and “Current Affairs” magazine, as well as the politics-meet-comics site Graphic Policy, among others.

Bors founded satirical site The Nib and is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Clarkson’s art has been seen on Adult Swim and Vice. They cowrote the book, with Clarkson providing the lead art and Bors delivering backup illustrations.

The full creative team includes Felipe Sobreiro on colors and Bors on lettering. It’s a stand-alone followup to Ahoy’s previous “Justice Warriors” book released as a trade paperback last year. The new volume received praise from fellow creators including sci-fi author Cory Doctorow, who described it as a book that will make readers “uncomfortable and bitter.” It was also praised by satirical book and comic writer Mark Russell and writer Deniz Camp, who described it as “Judge Dredd” meets “Rick and Morty.”

Beyond Benjamin and White, the trailer also features the voices of Ben Vigus, Shanthony Exum, Simon Bracken, Kristina Guevarra and Shaumbé. It also includes music by Brendan James (a.k.a. The Great Vorelli). Vlad Baran audio engineered the trailer and Diego Escobar designed the sound.

You can find “Justice Warriors: Vote Harder” in stores from Ahoy Comics on Sept. 11 and can watch the book’s trailer in the video above. Bors’ “Toxic Avenger” is due out Oct. 9 — you can read our exclusive excerpt from that project here.