Justin Bieber, who has been recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face, will resume his global Justice tour on July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the official Instagram account of the Justice Tour with the hashtag #BIEBERISBACK.

AEG Presents UK also tweeted the news on Tuesday, “Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!! Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023,” the promoter tweeted, promising that details for the rescheduling of postponed U.S shows are “coming soon.”

Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!! Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023. Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/L4oapOcMxo — AEG Presents UK (@AEG_Presents) July 19, 2022

Bieber shared the news that he had been diagnosed with the rare but severe condition in an Instagram video on June 10.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip, in which he demonstrated that one side of his face had “full paralysis.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome, which is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. Left untreated, the condition can cause permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness. Anyone who has had chickenpox can have it, but it’s most likely to occur in adults over 60.