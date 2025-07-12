Justin Bieber Settles Financial Dispute With Scooter Braun for $31.5 Million Over Scrapped ‘Justice’ Tour Dates, Commissions

Justin Bieber has reached a financial settlement with former manager Scooter Braun, agreeing to pay a total of $31.5 million to resolve a dispute stemming from the cancellation of his 2022 “Justice” tour, according to multiple media reports.

Bieber, who released a self-produced album “Swag” ahead of the weekend, will pay $26 million to Braun to reimburse an advance from concert promoter AEG Presents, TMZ first reported, citing sources familiar with the financial dispute.

No lawsuit was ever filed. People confirmed the report Saturday. Messages sent to lawyers for the parties were not immediately returned.

Braun’s company, HYBE, covered the repayment to AEG after the tour was scrapped. Bieber had agreed to pay back the amount but reportedly made only a single payment.

In addition, Bieber will pay $5.5 million to settle a portion of $11 million in unpaid commissions owed to Braun, bringing the total to $31.5 million.

Bieber sold his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million in 2022; a May 2025 documentary claimed the sale was prompted by mounting debts following the tour’s cancellation.

Bieber and Braun ended their 15-year professional relationship in 2023. Sources told People that Braun’s team had no involvement in Bieber’s current album and that the relationship had “run its course,” though Braun posted praise for the artist over the weekend, and expressed admiration for “Swag.”

Braun announced his retirement from music management in June 2024. He stepped down as CEO of HYBE America in July and now serves as a consultant.