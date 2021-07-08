‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Justin Chambers to Play Marlon Brando in ‘The Offer’ at Paramount+

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Justin Chambers has joined the cast of Paramount+’s limited series “The Offer” in the latest round of castings announced for the series about the making of “The Godfather.”

Chambers will guest star on the series as Marlon Brando, who won an Oscar in 1973 for his role in “The Godfather.” The project marks his first TV role since departing “Grey’s Anatomy” earlier this year.

Additional new cast members announced include Burn Gorman in a series regular role as Charles Bluhdorn, The volatile head of Gulf & Western, and guest stars Patrick Gallo, Josh Zuckerman, Meredith Garretson, Nora Arnezeder, Paul McCrane, Anthony Skordi, Jake Cannavale, James Madio, Michael Rispoli, Stephanie Koenig, Lou Ferrigno, Frank John Hughes and Danny Nucci.

The 10-episode limited series stars Miles Teller as Al Ruddy and tells the story of the two-time Oscar-winning producer’s experience making the iconic 1972 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Previously announced stars include Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler and Juno Temple.

Both Teller and the real Ruddy serve as executive producers on the Paramount Television Studios series, which is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Tolkin is creator and executive producer alongside Leslie Greif. “Rocketman” helmer Dexter Fletcher will direct the first block of episodes and executive produce.