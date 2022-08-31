Justin H. Min has signed on to duet with Lucy Boynton as co-stars in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming musical “The Greatest Hits.”

Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Black Widow”) will write and direct the movie musical. Though not much has been revealed about the character or plot, the film has been described as “a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”

Principal photography is slated to begin in September.

Min is on a hot streak, having just been cast to star in Randall Park’s feature film adaptation of “Shortcomings” alongside Ally Maki and Sherry Cola. He’s also set to co-star in the Steven Yeun comedy series “Beef” for Netflix and A24. Best known for playing Ben Hargreeves in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” Min recently starred opposite Colin Farrell in the Sundance film “After Yang.”

Boynton held roles in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Murder on the Orient Express” before playing Astrid Sloan in Netflix’s “The Politician.” She will next portray Marie Antoinette in “Chevalier” and will feature in next year’s “The Pale Blue Eye” along with Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson.

“The Greatest Hits” is produced by Michael London and Shannon Gaulding of Groundswell Productions. Ned Benson, Stephanie Davis, and Cassandra Kulukundis will also produce. Richard Ruiz and Cornelia Burleigh will be overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Min is represented by CAA, Authentic Management, Narrative, and law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

