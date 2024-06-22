In his first show since his DUI arrest in New York, Justin Timberlake expressed appreciation for support from his fans and alluded to that arrest during his concert Friday night in Chicago.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” the singer said.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.” Timberlake then performed his thematically appropriate song “Selfish.” Watch a clip of his remarks below:

Justin Timberlake’s full speech to the crowd at The United Center in Chicago 6/21/24 #TFTWORLDTOUR



Timberlake, 43, was arrested early Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, shortly after midnight. Police said he ran a stop sign in his BMW and veered out of his lane, then showed further signs of intoxication after being pulled over.

He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations, then released without bail. His next hearing is on July 26; his lawyers have vowed to fight the charges.