Prime Video has released a trailer for “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” a new eight-episode, darkly comedic drama series set to premiere on July 7.

The show, which was originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman played called “Empanada Loca” and is based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is described as a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest.”

Dolores Roach (“One Day At a Time” star Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend named Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

The series, which stars Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman, is executive produced by Mark — who created, wrote and directed the original podcast and penned the series pilot script — and Dara Resnik.

The pair also serve as co-showrunners, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who directed the pilot.

Watch the trailer above.