As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Explodes on Netflix, Demand for Korean Content Is Surging | Charts

Over the past decade, South Korea has evolved from regional powerhouse to global tastemaker. The so-called Korean Wave is no longer a passing trend but a structural force influencing content development, platform strategy and consumer behavior in entertainment markets around the world. Whether it’s Oscar-winning films like “Parasite” or global streaming hits like “Squid Game,” Korean content is not just gaining international acclaim; it’s influencing how the West creates and monetizes entertainment.

According to demand data from Parrot Analytics, the leader in global media and entertainment analytics, Korean titles were the second-largest driver of global revenue among all non-English-language originals across streaming platforms in the fourth quarter of 2024, trailing only Japanese content. This signals more than just audience appeal, Korean titles are delivering measurable financial returns. As platforms race to capture international markets and Gen Z audiences, Korean IP has proven itself both scalable and lucrative.

Netflix’s $2.5 billion commitment to Korean content over four years is a clear indication that this is a long-term strategic play. But the influence of Korean entertainment extends far beyond licensing and production budgets. It’s now shaping creative decisions across borders. Take “KPop Demon Hunters,” an animated film released by Netflix in June. Though produced in the U.S., the film is steeped in Korean aesthetics and narrative sensibilities.

It follows a fictional girl group that doubles as a secret team of demon slayers, a clear homage to both K-pop fandom and Korean fantasy storytelling. According to Parrot Analytics, “Demon Hunters” reached the second-highest global demand peak of any streaming original film in 2025 so far. On top of that, its soundtrack surged to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, illustrating the synergistic power of combining music, genre storytelling and youth culture.

This is no coincidence. Parrot’s data reveals that three of the five most in-demand global music artists in the first half of 2025 are Korean, with their fan bases heavily skewed toward Gen Z. Approximately 60% of audience engagement with these artists comes from Gen Z, making Korean IP a natural fit for cross-platform strategies. During its debut week, “Demon Hunters” reached an exceptional level of demand in 20 countries, outperforming the average title more than 32 times. U.S. led in demand while four Asian markets reached the Top 10, with France and Brazil standing out among Non-Asian and Non-English-language countries.

The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, Korean entertainment is no longer just exported, it’s emulated, adapted and localized. Whether through co-productions, creative collaborations, or aesthetic inspiration, Korean media has embedded itself in the global creative economy. As Korean content continues to break down linguistic and cultural barriers, it also strengthens South Korea’s soft power, boosts tourism, and increases the country’s cultural awareness. For streamers, studios, and creators, betting on Korean IP is no longer a niche strategy, it could be a blueprint for global relevance.