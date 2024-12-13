Netflix Has Double Downed on Korean TV Since 2020 | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Netflix’s Korean-language originals accounted for 6.7% of new releases in 2024—trailing only English and Spanish content

Parrot Analytics
Squid Game
Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in "Squid Game" S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

The growing interest in non-English TV shows among US audiences has been widely documented, and much of this trend can be attributed to Netflix. The platform has leveraged its first-mover advantage by being the first to deliver original programming and heavily invest in foreign-language content. This strategy has helped Netflix shape viewers’ habits, fostering a taste for more linguistically diverse content and cementing its reputation as a leader in international TV in the US.

According to Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, 33.8% of all new seasons of Netflix originals released in the US in 2020 were non-English. By 2024, this figure had grown to 50.5%,

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments