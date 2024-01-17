Kaitlan Collins says she has no regrets from her CNN Town Hall with Donald Trump and learned a lot from it.

The 31-year-old journalist shared her reflections on the reaction to the media outlet giving Trump a platform in an interview with Elle.

“It’s not like he wouldn’t be covered if CNN hadn’t done that town hall. It’s not like he wouldn’t have airtime,” she said. “It’s a conversation that we need to have on a constant basis. I don’t think you can ignore someone who is the Republican front-runner, and likely if it was tomorrow, the GOP nominee.”

In addition to the town hall with the former president, Collins spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks before the Hamas invasion on Oct. 7. She outlined her rules for interviewing people in power.

“Part of being a good interviewer is letting [the interview] take you wherever it wants to go and not having a set, rigid path of what you’re definitely going to talk about,” she said. “It’s also about calling out bulls–t when there’s bulls–t or calling out talking points when there are talking points. It’s your job to push those people, particularly when they’re world leaders.”

Collins revealed that she didn’t just arrive at this conclusion magically, but she learned it through practice, and she is still learning how to improve as a journalist. She called reporting a “constantly evolving process of perfecting your craft and making sure that you’re getting better every day.”’

The Alabama native called Trump’s presidency “erratic” and “illuminating.” She also thinks it “made [her] a better reporter” in her time at Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller.

