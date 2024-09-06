Barry Diller, James Murdoch Among 88 Business Leaders Endorsing Kamala Harris in Open Letter

Dozens of business leaders — including media executives like Barry Diller and James Murdoch — signed an open letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for president on Friday.

“Her election is the best way to support the continued strength, security and reliability of our democracy and economy,” the letter reads.

The 88 corporate leaders who signed on to the letter assured that with Harris in the White House, “the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive.”

The signatories of the letter include Rupert Murdoch’s son, former CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch, IAC founder Diller, DreamWorks founder and longtime Democratic Party donor Jeffrey Katzenberg, former Sony Pictures chairman Michael Lynton, business mogul Mark Cuban, former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, TCG founder and former Fox COO Peter Chernin, basketball legend Magic Johnson, founder and president of Emerson Collective Laurene Powell Jobs and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, among many others.

“As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market,” the letter states.

Harris “will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream,” the business leaders argue.

This comes as the vice president has spent the last week on the campaign trail, appealing to the electorate with her economic agenda, including small business support initiatives.

According to CNBC, who first reported the letter Friday, the open letter effort was organized by senior chairman of Evercore Roger Altman, co-founder of Centerview Partners Blair Effron, former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and former CEO of Xerox Ursula Burns. The letter was then provided to the Harris campaign as an effort to display support for her candidacy from within the business community.