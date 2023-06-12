Fox News host Harris Faulkner abruptly interrupted her grilling Monday of a Democratic former state senator – who was in the middle of defending Kamala Harris’ accomplishments – to thank him for “not playing the race card.”

David Carlucci, a former New York State senator from Clarkstown, was a guest on Monday’s midday show “Faulkner Focus,” to which Faulkner returned this week after taking last week’s turn in the 8 p.m. ET slot vacated by Tucker Carlson. With Faulkner pressing Carlucci on what the VP could possibly run on, he let off a string of things he felt Harris could make talking points as she campaigns for another term.

“She’s a distinguished politician,” Carlucci said. “She’s the highest elected female, she’s tied with John Adams for tie-breaking votes [in Congress, with 29]. It’s an unprecedented role. She’s the first female as vice president – and I think the VP is always criticized and not taken seriously. But if you look at her record, first female attorney general, first DA in San Francisco, or DA of a big city – she’s got a long list of accomplishments.”

Before he could get through them all, Faulkner stopped him:

“You know what I want to thank you for?” she said. “And I mean, you did play the ‘woman card’ quite a few times, but you didn’t play the race card. On your side of the aisle, that’s as rare as a unicorn in a sweater vest.”

David Carlucci on “Faulkner Focus”

Unsure what to say, Carulicci didn’t answer, giving way to a brief moment of dead air.

“It is! Seriously!” Faulkner said, before the grilling resumed apace.

Watch the entire moment in the clip above.