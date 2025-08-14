Kansas City Chiefs CEO Praises Taylor Swift, Calls ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Singer a ‘Tremendous Fan’

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift, calling her a “tremendous fan” of the NFL team.

Hunt’s comments arrived the same week Swift revealed the release date, title, tracklist and artwork for her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift unveiled the first look at the album during an appearance Wednesday on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, the latter of whom is a Chiefs player who has been in a relationship with Swift since 2023.

“This relationship with Taylor has garnered a whole lot more interest in the Chiefs,” Hunt told Entertainment Tonight about Kelce and Swift’s romance in an interview published Thursday. “I have people come up to me all the time and tell me, ‘Thank you.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you for what?’ And then they tell me, ‘Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me.’ Of course, that’s largely because of Taylor Swift.”

“It’s been fantastic and we love having her as part of the kingdom,” Hunt added, in a reference to the name of the Chiefs’ fandom. The Chiefs CEO went on to praise Swift not only for bringing more attention to the NFL organization, but also for the individual enthusiasm and support she has shown for the team.

“She’s a tremendous fan,” Hunt remarked. “If you’ve ever seen any of those shots of her sitting in the box cheering on the team, when we make a big play she’s as excited as anybody in the stadium. It’s great to have her support, for sure.”

When asked if he is looking forward to “The Life of a Showgirl,” which releases Oct. 3, Hunt admitted that both he and his family are fans of Swift’s music. “I’m very excited. I am a big fan of hers,” Hunt explained, revealing that he attended both of Swift’s Eras Tour performances at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in 2023 with his family.

“She just doesn’t miss a beat. She’s an amazing performer,” Hunt observed. “As a family, we’re really excited about her 12th album.”

As for whether or not Swift chose orange as the primary color of her new, “Life of a Showgirl” era as a reference to the Chiefs’ red-and-gold color scheme, Hunt simply said, “I don’t know, but I like that. I like anything she does that in any way acknowledges or celebrates the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs CEO added that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Swift attends most of the team’s games this coming season, as she is not as busy now as she was during her Eras Tour run over the course of the past two NFL seasons.

You can watch Hunt’s fully interview about Swift in the video above.