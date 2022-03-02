Kanye West shared a music video to Instagram on Wednesday that showed him – or rather, a claymation version of him – burying ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The video shows a hooded figure dragging a tied-up figure resembling Davidson to a grave and burying him up to his head. The rapper then sprinkles rose seeds on the burial spot and returns to trim the full-grown roses while the buried figure rots. The video ends with the title cards, “and everyone lived happily ever after, except for Skete . (You know who). JK. He’s fine.” West has repeatedly used the nickname “Skete” to refer to Davidson on social media.

The song “Eazy,” a collaboration with The Game, features lyrics about Kim, her sister Kourtney and, of course, the object of many of Ye’s recent online rants, Davidson.

Lyrics for “Eazy” read:

“We havin’ the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we’ll go to court together

Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together…

Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door

What you think the point of really bein’ rich for…

God saved me from that crash

Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a– (who?)”

Also on Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge granted Kim legally single status. Kardashian, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, told the court that her ex-husband’s constant posts begging her to come back to him and questioning her parenting choices on social media have caused her “emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote in court documents. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”