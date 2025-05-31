‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Cast and Character Guide

The latest entry in the “Karate Kid” franchise brings back familiar faces and introduces new ones.

“Karate Kid: Legends” drops in theaters Friday, May 30 and brings back both Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han as they team-up to train a young prodigy in an upcoming tournament in New York. The official synopsis reads:

“After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.”

Here’s who you need to know in the film.

Ralph Macchio in “Karate Kid: Legends” (Credit: Sony)

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Macchio has been enjoying the fruits of the “Karate Kid” franchise. He most recently wrapped the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” over on Netflix – which explored older versions of both his “Karate Kid” character and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence. He’s also appeared in “The Outsiders” and also more recently in “The Deuce” and “Kevin Can Wait.”

“Karate Kid: Legends” (Credit: Sony)

Jackie Chan as Mr. Han

Jackie Chan reprises his role as Mr. Han in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Chan has had an illustrious career. He is most known for 1985’s “Police Story,” the “Rush Hour” franchise, and “Who Am I?” He also voices Monkey in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise.

Ben Wang in “Karate Kid: Legends” (Credit: Sony)

Ben Wang as Li Fong

Ben Wang plays Li Fong in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Wang’s first big role before “Karate Kid: Legends” was in the Disney+ series “American Born Chinese.” He has big project’s coming around the corner though including the Stephen King adaptation “The Long Walk” and in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” as Wyatt Callow.

Joshua Jackson in “Karate Kid: Legends” (Credit: Sony)

Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani

Joshua Jackson plays Victor in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Jackson just wrapped the first season of his most recent show “Doctor Odyssey.” He is also known for roles in “Dawson’s Creek,” “Fringe,” “The Mighty Ducks” franchise, and “The Affair.”

Ming-Na Wen (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Ming-Na Wen as Dr. Fong

Ming-Na Wen plays Li’s mother, Dr. Fong, in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Wen’s most known roles including voicing Mulan in the animated Disney film, playing Agent Melinda May in Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series, and playing Chun-Li in the 1990s “Street Fighter” adaptation. More recently she appeared in “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Bad Batch” as Fennec Shand.

Guy D’Alema/Fox

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Shaunette Renée Wilson plays Ms. Morgan in “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Wilson is most known for playing Mina Okafor in “The Resident” from 2018-2021. She has also appeared in “Black Panther” and “Billions.”