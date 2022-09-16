A new “Karate Kid” movie is in the works and has been dated for a release by Sony’s Columbia Pictures for June 7, 2024.

No new details were shared about the film currently in development other than that it is a return of the original “Karate Kid” franchise.

The original “Karate Kid” from 1984 starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita and spawned two sequels with Macchio, a fourth film in 1994 “The Next Karate Kid” with Morita and Hilary Swank, and a remake in 2010 with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. But the franchise has had a major resurgence thanks to the series “Cobra Kai” looking at the villainous dojo from the original film. Sony Television also produces “Cobra Kai,” and the show not only includes many of the same actors and characters reprising their original roles, but the latest fifth season ended on a cliffhanger that could point the way to a new feature.

No other director, screenwriter or cast details were unveiled for the new “Karate Kid.”

The “Karate Kid” addition comes along with a slew of other Sony release date shifts and adds to the 2023 and 2024 slate. Among the new additions are an untitled film based on the book “True Haunting” in January 2023 and “Missing,” the follow-up to the Jon Cho movie “Searching.” The sequel stars Storm Reid and Nia Long and will now open in theaters Feb. 24, 2023.

Sony also shifted some of its Marvel titles, including “Kraven the Hunter” moving to Oct. 6, 2023 (back from Jan. 2023), “Madame Web” moving to Feb. 16, 2024 (from the Oct. 6, 2023 slot), and an unspecified Sony/Marvel Universe movie now opening July 12, 2024.

“65” from “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods shifted up a little over a month to March 10, 2023, and the new “Garfield” movie featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson will now open Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2024 (previously Feb. 16, 2024).