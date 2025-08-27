Elizabeth Banks to Play Karen Read in Limited Series for Prime Video

The project is based on the Law & Crime and Wondery podcast “Karen”

Elizabeth Banks (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Elizabeth Banks attends Prime Video's "The Better Sister" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks will executive produce and star in a new limited series about the Karen Read trial.

The project, which is based on the Law & Crime and Wondery podcast “Karen” and written by showrunner Justin Noble, explores society’s obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions.

“When a Boston police officer is found dead in the snow, all eyes are on his girlfriend, Karen Read,” the logline states. “Fracturing a community, some believe she is guilty of first-degree murder, but others believe she’s the victim of a sweeping cover-up by state and local law enforcement.”

In addition to Banks and Noble, executive producers on the project include Max Handelman and Krissy Wall via Brownstone Productions, David E. Kelley and Matt Tinker via David E. Kelley Productions, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, and Jeni Mulein via Wondery and Rachel Stockman and Dan Abrams via Law & Crime.

Warner Bros. Television, where Noble is under an overall deal, serves as the studio on the project.

In June, Read was acquitted by a jury on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The ruling came during a retrial after her first trial ended with a hung jury in 2024.

Following the acquittal, Read and her attorney, Alan Jackson, inked a partnership with “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer LBI Entertainment to adapt Read’s story for the screen.

The latest collaboration with Prime Video comes after Banks starred in “The Better Sister.” Noble’s credits include “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” while Kelley’s credits include “Presumed Innocent” and “Big Little Lies.”

Banks and Brownstone Productions are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro, while Noble is with WME and Hansen Jacobson and Kelley is repped by CAA.

Karen Read leaving Norfolk Superior Court with her defense attorneys, David Yannetti, left, Alan Jackson and Elizabeth Little after her court hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone continued the case for 5 weeks to April 16. (Credit: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
