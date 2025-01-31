Karla Sofía Gascón Deactivates X Account After Racist Tweets Resurface

It looks like Karla Sofía Gascón is removing herself from the conversation surrounding her controversial Twitter history, because she just deactivated her X account entirely.

After apologizing for her past social media activity that included anti-Muslim rhetoric as well as problematic comments about George Floyd and Oscars diversity overall, the “Emilia Pérez” actress’ X page is gone as of Friday morning.

“I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X,” she said in a Friday statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything.”

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” Gascón previously said via Netflix’s PR team on Thursday. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

She had initially just deleted the tweets in question, which were originally posted between 2020 and 2021. The viral fallout began in earnest on Wednesday after Gascón disparaged social media posts from Brazilian fans of “I’m Still Here” star Fernanda Torres (Torres won this year’s Golden Globe for Best Actress, while Gascón was not nominated — both are nominated in the category at the Oscars).

“I do not like that there is a social media team that work around these people that are attempting to discredit my work and my film because that does not take us anywhere,” Gascón told Brazilian news outlet Folha de S. Paulo earlier this week, translated to English. “You will never see me talking negatively about Fernanda Torres or her film, but on the contrary, I do see many people working around Fernanda Torres who talk badly about me and ‘Emilia Pérez.’ I think that speaks more about them and their film than of me.”

She later clarified: “I am an enormous fan of Fernanda Torres and it has been wonderful getting to know her the past few months. [I was] referencing the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media that I sadly continue to experience. Fernanda has been a wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous.”

“This is not a competition, this is simply people that like one’s work or not,” Gascón added. “If she wins, great. If I win, same.”



