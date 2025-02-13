Karla Sofía Gascón Not Expected at BAFTAs as ‘Emilia Pérez’ Co-Stars Set to Attend

Embattled “Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón is not expected to attend Sunday’s BAFTA awards ceremony despite being nominated for Best Actress. The actress, who has been under fire for past racist tweets over the last month, is not among the list of confirmed attendees announced by BAFTA on Thursday. Her “Emilia Pérez” co-stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will be presenting at the ceremony.

This is the latest awards ceremony that Gascón will skip after previously opting not to attend the AFI Awards luncheon, Critics Choice Awards or Producers Guild Awards. It’s unclear if she plans to attend the Oscars, where she’s nominated for Best Actress, in March.

Controversial, racist tweets from the actress resurfaced in late January, and her inflammatory opinions on Islam being permitted in Europe, COVID vaccines, George Floyd as a “hustler” and more have all put her awards campaign at risk. The actress began deleting the years-old tweets as they became public one by one before deactivating her social media account in full.

“The truth is, these have been very, very difficult days,” Gascón said in a surprise CNN apology in early February, which the actress appeared to set up personally as it was not a scheduled news hit through her team nor Netflix. “Some people have told me not to even think about attending the Oscars gala because maybe I shouldn’t.”

In her initial apology through Netflix’s PR team, she shared: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”