Karoline Leavitt Gives Trump’s Take on New Jersey Drones in First News Conference as White House Press Secretary

New White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a statement Tuesday from President Donald Trump, saying in her first news conference that the drones seen flying over the East Coast recently were “not the enemy.”



“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” the statement from the president said. “Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying.”

Trump’s statement comes after a number of drone sightings across the Eastern Seaboard last month led to speculation the oversized flying craft could be from China, Iran, or otherworldly sources.

The drone update was one of the few key topics from Leavitt’s first press conference. Leavitt — who, at 27 years old is the youngest press secretary ever — championed Trump as the “most transparent” president in history and lauded his Administration’s efforts to remove violent illegal immigrants during his first week back in office.

“There has never been a president who communicates with the American people and the American press corps as openly and authentically as the 45th and now 47th, President of the United States,” Leavitt said.

She then said the new Trump Administration will restore more than 400 press passes that were revoked during President Joe Biden’s time in office, as well as open the press briefings to “new media voices” like podcasters and influencers.

“We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers and content creators,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt also said Colombian President Gustavo Petro “quickly folded” this past weekend, after his country initially declined to accept a plane full of Colombian citizens being sent back to his country. Petro changed his tune within minutes, after Trump said he would hit Colombia with high tariffs.

“This signifies peace through strength is back,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt took the designation of youngest White House press secretary from Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he served as Richard Nixon’s press secretary, beginning in 1969. The position was introduced during Herbert Hoover’s administration in 1929.

President Trump, when he announced Leavitt as his pick for press secretary in November, said she “is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.”

He added: “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, worked in the White House press office during Trump’s first administration. Later, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in her home state in 2022, losing to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.

On Tuesday, Leavitt said the Trump Administration is working at “breakneck speed” to usher in what the president has called a new “golden age.” She also took a dig at the Biden Administration, which she said had been spending like “drunken sailors.”

“Sanity has been restored,” Leavitt added.

Leavitt also said the new Department of Government Efficiency found there was “about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.”