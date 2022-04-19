We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Karyn Kusama Dracula Film ‘Mina Harker’ Dead at Miramax and Blumhouse

Modern day vampire movie was meant to star Jasmine Cephas Jones and kick off production in May

| April 19, 2022 @ 7:47 AM
karyn kusama dracula mina harker

Getty Images

A new Dracula movie that was meant to be directed by “The Invitation” filmmaker Karyn Kusama has been scrapped at Miramax Films and Blumhouse just weeks before it was meant to begin production and will now no longer move forward, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Miramax made the call to pull out of the project over creative differences with Kusama, and the film is now dead, unlikely to move forward elsewhere.

The film was tentatively titled “Mina Harker” and was set to star Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) in the title role, with production kicking off in May. The film was a modern day vampire tale in which a woman meets Dracula in present day Los Angeles.

Universal Slots ‘Dracula’ Spinoff ‘Renfield’ For April 2023
Also Read:
Universal Slots ‘Dracula’ Spinoff ‘Renfield’ For April 2023

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, frequent collaborators of Kusama, wrote the script based on Bram Stoker’s classic “Dracula.”

Kusama was also meant to produce “Mina Harker” alongside Jason Blum, Hay, Manfredi and Bill Block for Miramax. Bea Sequeira was meant to be executive producer and would have overseen the film for Blumhouse.

Kusama recently served as a director and executive producer on the new series “Yellowjackets” on Showtime.

“Mina Harker” was one of several Dracula-related projects in the works, as Universal also is on production on “Renfield” starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

Deadline first reported the news.

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Ella Purnell Lands Lead in Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series
Also Read:
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Ella Purnell Lands Lead in Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series

LIKE US