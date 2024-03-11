Kate Beckensale left her fans alarmed Monday after sharing emotional photos of herself in the hospital.

The “Underworld” star actress posted to Instagram celebrating her mother Judy Lowe’s birthday and Mother’s Day in the U.K. The 50-year-old actress also shared a teary-eyed photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and a large black bow on her head, but she gave no reason for her hospitalization.

“Happy birthday and U.K. Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” Beckinsale captioned the post. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

“And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t,” she continued. “And turn up when we are sick and sit with us … And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

See the post below.

The actress is also grieving the death of her stepfather Roy Battersby, who died Jan. 10 at age 87 after suffering a stroke while battling two forms of cancer. She has remained extremely close to her mother and has also been caring for her at her Los Angeles home while she fights health issues.

Mentioning her “mother’s capacity for joy” as “so inspiring and beautiful,” Beckinsale added, “Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you.”

The actress did not discuss why she has been hospitalized, but she appears in the photos looking upset in a hospital gown with an IV appearing to have been placed in her arm.

A spokesperson for the actress did not have further comment further on Beckinsale’s condition when inquired by TheWrap. TheWrap is also told that Beckinsale had been caring for her mother and late stepfather after flying them out from their home in the U.K. to stay with her in Los Angeles.

Lowe married Battersby 18 years after Beckinsale’s father, the star of BBC sitcom “Porridge,” Richard Beckinsale, died.

In the same Instagram reel on Monday, Beckinsale also posted pictures of her mother thanking her for her birthday cards, of her sipping Champagne and some extra stills of her dogs.

Beckinsale last suffered a health scare back 2019 for a ruptured ovarian cyst. The actress shared two photos from her hospital bed — one with an oxygen tube in her nose as she appeared to cry. In another, she’s lying in bed under a sheet while surrounded by medical equipment.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she captioned the post.

On Monday, fans rallied to support Beckinsale and her mother. One Instagram user commented, “Such a sweet post for your mama. I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through.”

Another wrote, “Big hug from me,” with a string of emojis. “Life beats the hell out of us sometimes.”