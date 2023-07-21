Kate Bedingfield Joins CNN as Political Commentator

Former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield is joining CNN as an on-air political commentator.

Bedingfield, who served in the Biden administration for two years, has nearly 20 years of experience in political and corporate strategic communications. She will be based in Washington D.C.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with some of the very best in journalism at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s politics,” she tweeted on Friday. “Can’t wait to get started. See you guys soon.”

Prior to serving as White House communications director, Bedingfield served as deputy campaign manager and communications director on Biden and Kamala Harris’ 2020 campaign. She also served as Biden’s communications director for the Office of the Vice President and as Director of Response and Associate Communications Director in the Obama White House.

Before that, she worked as communications director on Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s 2008 Senate campaign and as a press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the Democrats’ successful effort to retake control of the House of Representatives in 2006.

Outside of her work in political communications, Bedingfield worked at the Motion Picture Association and at Monumental Sports & Entertainment in Washington, D.C.