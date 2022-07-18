Kate Bush is still making a comeback, thanks to “Stranger Things” Season 4.

The music video for her song “Running Up That Hill” soared past 100 million views on YouTube over the weekend. The video was first uploaded to YouTube in January 2011. As of May 25, it had 48.2 million views, according to Variety.

“Running Up That Hill” plays an integral role in the latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi series, and it’s been taking the world by storm ever since the series premiered on May 27. Just two days after the first seven episodes of Season 4 had been released, “Running Up That Hill” also catapulted to the No. 1 spot on iTunes and landed on streaming charts for the first time.

The song first comes into play during the season premiere, when Max (Sadie Sink) strolls through her school hallways listening to it on her Walkman. The song returns a few episodes later, taking on added significance as she mourns her brother’s death and struggles to escape meeting the same fate.

In the final episode of Season 4, which dropped on July 1, the tune comes back in an even more epic way — a mashup of “Running Up That Hill” and the “Stranger Things” theme as the characters fight tooth and nail to survive.

Bush has been delighted by the resurgence of her 1985 anthem, explaining last month in a rare interview with BBC One that it felt “extraordinary” to see her song hit the top of the singles chart nearly four decades after its release.

“I thought that the track would get some attention,” she said. “But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” was the lead single on Bush’s fifth album, “Hounds of Love.” It peaked at No. 3 on UK’s Singles Chart and reached 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2012, Bush released a remix that peaked at 22 on the Irish Singles Chart and 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

If for some reason you haven’t watched the original music video yet, check it out below.