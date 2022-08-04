Oscar-winner Kathy Bates and “Work It” star Liza Koshy have joined the cast of a still-untitled romantic comedy in the works at Netflix that will star the previously announced Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra”) is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Carrie Solomon.

The film follows a surprising romance that kicks off when a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss face the complications of love, sex, and identity. No character details were revealed for Bates and Koshy.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Alyssa Altman will executive produce for Roth/Kirschenbaum.

Kathy Bates most recently starred in “Home” and Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” and she’ll next be seen in the Lionsgate adaptation of the Judy Blume novel, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Liza Koshy stars in “Work It” and her series “Liza on Demand” via YouTube Originals. She’ll next be seen in the comedy “Players” with Marlon Wayans Jr. and the thriller “Cat Person” with Emilia Jones.