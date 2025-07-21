‘Dawson’s Creek’ Duo Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson Reunite for Film Trilogy ‘Happy Hours’

Katie Holmes will write, direct and star in “Happy Hours,” a planned film trilogy that will see her reunite with “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Joshua Jackson.

The duo will star as a pair of former young lovers who reunite as adults, navigating their relationship as they deal with new challenges that affect their careers and families. The dramedy trilogy will begin production on the first film this summer, with the second and third installments scheduled to follow closely thereafter.

Also starring are Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing for Maven Screen Media, alongside Peter Coleman and Paula P. Manzanedo for Bond Street Station. STX Films and Crown Productions are also attached to the project, with Annie Herndon overseeing for STX Films and Jenny Halper, Sophia Pedlow and Jackie Donohoe overseeing for Maven.

Holmes, who outside of the hit ’90s teen drama “Dawson’s Creek” is best known for her work in “Batman Begins,” is directing for the fourth time in her career with this project, having made her directorial debut in 2016 with the drama “All We Had,” in which she also starred. She most recently appeared in Season 2 of the Peacock mystery series “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne. She is repped by UTA, Untitled and Vision PR.

Jackson most recently starred in the ABC show “Doctor Odyssey,” as well as Sony’s “Karate Kid: Legends” opposite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. He is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.